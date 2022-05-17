Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Short Interest Down 16.3% in April

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 878,400 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KXIN opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. Kaixin Auto has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KXIN. Barclays PLC raised its position in Kaixin Auto by 3,981.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Kaixin Auto in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kaixin Auto by 195.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kaixin Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kaixin Auto by 117.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares during the period. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haitaoche Limited (Cayman) operates a China-based electronic commerce platform for imported automobiles. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in China.

