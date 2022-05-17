Kala Pharmaceuticals’ (KALA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 284.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

NASDAQ KALA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,174. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The company has a market cap of $56.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Kala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,268.73% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 52.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

