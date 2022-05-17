Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,268.73% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS.

KALA stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.98. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $6.77.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 115,613 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 439.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

