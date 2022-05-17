KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

KALV opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $224.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.79.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $170,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $21,036,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 184.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 55,998 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

