Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the April 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 449.0 days.

Shares of KMBIF remained flat at $16.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. Kambi Group has a twelve month low of 15.10 and a twelve month high of 51.95.

Separately, Pareto Securities cut shares of Kambi Group to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Kambi Group plc operates as a business-to-business supplier of managed sports betting services to business-to-consumer gaming operators in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company's services include compliance, odds-compiling, customer intelligence, and risk management services built on an in-house developed software platform.

