Keg Royalties Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
Shares of TSE KEG.UN opened at C$16.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.45. The company has a market cap of C$183.03 million and a PE ratio of -34.08. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$13.62 and a twelve month high of C$17.00.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
