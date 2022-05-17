Keg Royalties Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of TSE KEG.UN opened at C$16.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.45. The company has a market cap of C$183.03 million and a PE ratio of -34.08. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$13.62 and a twelve month high of C$17.00.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

