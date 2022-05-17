KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KemPharm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of KMPH stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66. KemPharm has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $15.70.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KemPharm will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after buying an additional 33,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,527 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 285,915 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

