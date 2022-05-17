Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan Acquires 50,000 Shares of Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Rating) insider Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan acquired 50,000 shares of Finbar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.74 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,000.00 ($25,874.13).

On Wednesday, April 20th, Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan bought 11,696 shares of Finbar Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.77 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,005.92 ($6,297.85).

On Friday, April 8th, Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan acquired 10,004 shares of Finbar Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.77 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of A$7,703.08 ($5,386.77).

The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.77.

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It develops medium to high density residential buildings and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

