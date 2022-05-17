Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kezar Life Sciences.
Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02.
KZR stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 35.25, a current ratio of 35.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35. Kezar Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $18.55.
In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $1,004,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KZR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,698 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $203,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,739,000 after acquiring an additional 32,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 42.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kezar Life Sciences (Get Rating)
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.
