Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.07.
Several analysts have recently commented on KMP.UN shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.75 to C$23.75 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$18.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.76, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.06. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$17.85 and a 52-week high of C$24.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.85. The firm has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31.
Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
