Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.07.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMP.UN shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.75 to C$23.75 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$18.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.76, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.06. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$17.85 and a 52-week high of C$24.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.85. The firm has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

