Kim Anderson Acquires 15,000 Shares of SiteMinder Limited (ASX:SDR) Stock

SiteMinder Limited (ASX:SDR – Get Rating) insider Kim Anderson purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.50 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$67,530.00 ($47,223.78).
The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58.
SiteMinder Company Profile
