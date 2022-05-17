Kim Anderson Acquires 15,000 Shares of SiteMinder Limited (ASX:SDR) Stock

SiteMinder Limited (ASX:SDR – Get Rating) insider Kim Anderson purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.50 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$67,530.00 ($47,223.78).

The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58.

SiteMinder Company Profile

SiteMinder Limited offers cloud-based platform for hotel and accommodation providers in Australia, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers Channel Manager that manages and distributes rooms, rates, and availability information for distribution channels; Booking Engine, which provides functionality for guests to book stays directly on a hotel or accommodation provider's website; Little Hotelier that provides solutions for vacation rental properties, bed and breakfasts, and small hotels; Multi-Property for enterprise properties; GDS connects hotels and accommodation providers, and other travel industry service providers with corporate travel agents; Demand Plus for bookings; Hotel Website Builder that helps to build websites; Hotel Payments, an integrated digital payment solution for direct bookings; and Business Intelligence and Insights that provides hotel's booking performance, rates, and pricing of like-for-like room types.

