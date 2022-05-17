Kingfisher plc (KGF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.60 on June 27th

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share by the home improvement retailer on Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of KGF opened at GBX 260.10 ($3.21) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.48. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of GBX 235.20 ($2.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 389.67 ($4.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 261.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 304.13.

In other Kingfisher news, insider Jeff Carr acquired 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of £546,000 ($673,076.92).

A number of research firms have commented on KGF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.14) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.56) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 355 ($4.38) to GBX 335 ($4.13) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.56) to GBX 295 ($3.64) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 339 ($4.18).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

