Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Receives C$7.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on GUD. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.70 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of GUD opened at C$5.20 on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$5.01 and a 52 week high of C$5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$608.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.34.

Knight Therapeutics ( TSE:GUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$58.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$61.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

