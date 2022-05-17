KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) versus Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Critical Analysis

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.4% of KnowBe4 shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of KnowBe4 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Sabre shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for KnowBe4 and Sabre, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KnowBe4 0 3 9 0 2.75 Sabre 0 2 0 0 2.00

KnowBe4 presently has a consensus price target of $28.92, indicating a potential upside of 89.74%. Sabre has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 85.19%. Given KnowBe4’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe KnowBe4 is more favorable than Sabre.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KnowBe4 and Sabre’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KnowBe4 $246.30 million 10.81 -$11.85 million ($0.11) -138.55 Sabre $1.69 billion 1.30 -$928.47 million ($2.02) -3.34

KnowBe4 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabre. KnowBe4 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KnowBe4 and Sabre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KnowBe4 -4.74% -0.92% -0.36% Sabre -31.88% N/A -12.56%

Summary

KnowBe4 beats Sabre on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KnowBe4 (Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering. Its products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; Compliance Plus, a compliance training product, which enables organizations to offer their employees with relevant, timely, and engaging compliance content across a range of topics from data privacy to diversity, equity, and inclusion; PhishER, its security orchestration, automation, and response product, which enables security professionals to prioritize and automate security workstreams in response to attacks targeted at the human layer; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager, its governance, risk, and compliance product that enables organizations to analyze security risk and automate the management of compliance and audit functions. The company also offers Security Coach, a solution to address human behavior risks through human detection and response; and PasswordIQ that would be used to mitigate risk related to password hygiene issues, such as weak or breached passwords. It serves its customers directly through inside sales teams for enterprise and small and medium businesses, as well as indirectly through channel partners and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SEQRIT, LLC and changed its name to KnowBe4, Inc. in January 2016. KnowBe4, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Sabre (Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. This segment also provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include reservation systems for carriers, commercial and operations products, agency solutions, and data-driven intelligence solutions. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery models. Sabre Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

