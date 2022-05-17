Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Upgraded at TheStreet

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KTB. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.
NYSE KTB opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 552.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 81.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1,387.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.
Kontoor Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.
