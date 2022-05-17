Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Upgraded at TheStreet

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KTB. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NYSE KTB opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 138.25%. The firm had revenue of $679.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 552.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 81.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1,387.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

