KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on KORE Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KORE Group from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Roth Capital began coverage on KORE Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KORE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shares of NYSE KORE opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99. KORE Group has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

KORE Group ( NYSE:KORE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. Research analysts forecast that KORE Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in KORE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KORE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in KORE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in KORE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in KORE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

