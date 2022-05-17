Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Krispy Kreme Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages and treats and packaged sweets. The company operating segments include Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain. Krispy Kreme Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.57.

DNUT opened at $14.44 on Monday. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $132,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth $55,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

