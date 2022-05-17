Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF) Short Interest Up 28.7% in April

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,778,500 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the April 15th total of 8,375,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26,946.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Krung Thai Bank Public from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGTFF remained flat at $$0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38. Krung Thai Bank Public has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.42.

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It provides various retail banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; travel, motor, and home asset insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.

