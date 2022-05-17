Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASFGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,031,900 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 12,043,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.2 days.

Shares of KUASF opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. Kuaishou Technology has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $29.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KUASF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kuaishou Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kuaishou Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

