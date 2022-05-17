La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 25.96%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LJPC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 53,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,331. The firm has a market cap of $106.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $5.69.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LJPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

