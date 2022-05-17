La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 25.96%.
Shares of NASDAQ:LJPC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 53,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,331. The firm has a market cap of $106.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $5.69.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.
