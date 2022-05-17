Lake Street Capital Cuts AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Price Target to $1.50

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Lake Street Capital from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research downgraded AutoWeb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoWeb in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AUTO traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.78. 91,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,880. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. AutoWeb has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $10.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.08.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 36.27% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTO. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth about $3,308,000. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

