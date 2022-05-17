Lake Street Capital Downgrades Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) to Hold

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Allot Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Allot Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,683. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allot Communications by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allot Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allot Communications by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allot Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

