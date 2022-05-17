Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $670.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lam Research by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after buying an additional 274,306 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lam Research by 8.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 165.6% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 21.3% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research stock opened at $482.47 on Tuesday. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $442.53 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $496.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.60. The stock has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

