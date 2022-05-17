Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 807.14 ($9.95).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Land Securities Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.09) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.71) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 765 ($9.43) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday, May 9th.

LON:LAND opened at GBX 741 ($9.13) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.49 billion and a PE ratio of -19.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 757.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 758.77. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 644.20 ($7.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 822.40 ($10.14).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a GBX 13 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $8.50. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is -0.89%.

In related news, insider Manjiry Tamhane bought 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 793 ($9.78) per share, for a total transaction of £35,470.89 ($43,726.44).

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

