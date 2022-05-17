Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 13 Per Share

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $8.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LAND opened at GBX 742 ($9.15) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 757.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 758.77. The company has a market cap of £5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.40. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 644.20 ($7.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 822.40 ($10.14). The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27.

In related news, insider Manjiry Tamhane purchased 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 793 ($9.78) per share, with a total value of £35,470.89 ($43,726.44).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Land Securities Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.09) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.71) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 765 ($9.43) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 812.50 ($10.02).

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

