Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Price Target Cut to C$155.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$170.00 to C$155.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$170.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of Lassonde Industries stock remained flat at $$99.94 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 104. Lassonde Industries has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $151.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.19.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit juices and drinks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pure juices, fruit drinks, cranberry sauces, fruit-based snacks, pasta sauces, bruschetta toppings, tapenades, and pestos.

