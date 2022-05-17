Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

LSCC stock opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.46. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,260 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $5,455,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,041,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $254,290.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,924 shares of company stock worth $19,575,845 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,828 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 36,240 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 19,241 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,380,000 after buying an additional 206,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

