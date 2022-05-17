Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Cut to C$41.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LB. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$45.91.

TSE:LB traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$38.50. 52,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,768. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.99. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$36.54 and a 12 month high of C$45.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.45.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$257.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$254.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

