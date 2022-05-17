Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Leggett & Platt has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Leggett & Platt has a payout ratio of 58.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Leggett & Platt to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

LEG traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.68. 34,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.07. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $56.62.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

