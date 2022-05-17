LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $736.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIHGet Rating) will report sales of $736.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $708.10 million and the highest is $783.50 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $791.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIHGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $546.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.05%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share.

LGIH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $98.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day moving average of $125.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.49. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $87.92 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 14.77.

In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $462,038.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria Renna Sharpe acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.79 per share, with a total value of $117,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,950,000 after buying an additional 350,389 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,399,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in LGI Homes by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 455,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,298,000 after purchasing an additional 177,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in LGI Homes by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,241,000 after purchasing an additional 158,424 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenician Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,082,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

