Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Pivotal Research to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.65% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.14.
Shares of LBRDK traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.09. 10,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.33. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $194.05.
In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
