LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 641,700 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 770,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LightInTheBox in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.28.

LightInTheBox ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $113.15 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in LightInTheBox by 43.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About LightInTheBox (Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.