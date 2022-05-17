LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $3.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 114.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Shares of LPTH stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.63. 85,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The company has a market cap of $44.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.33. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.57.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other LightPath Technologies news, Director Darcie Peck acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 29,500 shares of company stock worth $60,880. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 66.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 120,870 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.