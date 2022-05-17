Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) PT Lowered to $14.00

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s current price.

LIND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of LIND opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.04. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 36,200 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $428,608.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 17,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $285,994.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 957,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,803,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,670 over the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 60,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

