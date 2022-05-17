Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LIND. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The company has a market cap of $619.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.04.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 10,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $172,606.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 947,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,631,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $428,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,797 shares of company stock worth $1,043,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after acquiring an additional 49,418 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 83.7% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,046,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,869,000 after buying an additional 932,572 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 37.5% during the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,114,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after buying an additional 303,961 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,025,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,018,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,362,000 after buying an additional 90,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

