Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Short Interest Update

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,790,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the April 15th total of 9,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LAC traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $24.08. 220,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,697,201. The company has a current ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

