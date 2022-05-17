Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Short Interest Update

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,790,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the April 15th total of 9,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
LAC traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $24.08. 220,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,697,201. The company has a current ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56.
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
