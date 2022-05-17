Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.86 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12. Livent has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $33.04.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Livent will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $798,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Livent by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,884,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,475,000 after buying an additional 582,130 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Livent by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

