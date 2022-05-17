LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Posts Earnings Results

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a negative net margin of 739.91%.

Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 1,105.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 466,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOGC shares. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.

