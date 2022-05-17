Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Shares of Logitech International stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.15. 36,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,965. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $56.23 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.32.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

