LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Short Interest Update

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 286,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,949,000 after acquiring an additional 755,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,854,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,540,000 after buying an additional 358,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,505,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.56%.
About LTC Properties (Get Rating)
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
