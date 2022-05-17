LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Short Interest Update

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 286,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,949,000 after acquiring an additional 755,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,854,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,540,000 after buying an additional 358,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,505,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTC traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,679. The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average is $34.84. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $40.58.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.56%.

About LTC Properties (Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.