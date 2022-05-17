Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Luna Innovations updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ LUNA opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $182.13 million, a PE ratio of 140.75 and a beta of 1.28. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.48.

LUNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 336.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 33.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

