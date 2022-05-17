Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Price Target Cut to $11.50

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $11.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 104.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LUNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $182.13 million, a P/E ratio of 140.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Luna Innovations ( NASDAQ:LUNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Luna Innovations will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 312.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 336.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 117.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

