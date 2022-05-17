Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Down 17.7% in April

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 336,700 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the April 15th total of 409,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lynas Rare Earths in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

Shares of LYSCF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.15. 18,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,322. Lynas Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.