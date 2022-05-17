M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.53. M.D.C. posted earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year earnings of $10.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.12 to $11.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $11.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.11. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDC. StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,793.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 36.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in M.D.C. by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.22. 2,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.34. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $34.56 and a 12 month high of $58.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

