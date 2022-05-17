Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) Insider Buys A$178,000.00 in Stock

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG – Get Rating) insider Glenn Stevens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$178.00 ($124.48) per share, with a total value of A$178,000.00 ($124,475.52).

About Macquarie Group (Get Rating)

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

