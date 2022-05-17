Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $12.98.

MGTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 436.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 190.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

