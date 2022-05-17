Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $12.98.
MGTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.04.
About Magenta Therapeutics
Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.
