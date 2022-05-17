Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.68. Main Street Capital posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 110.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.95. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $36.39 and a one year high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 53.09%.

In other Main Street Capital news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $2,122,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $2,123,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,010 shares of company stock worth $6,403,425 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

