Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.33.
MBUU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
Malibu Boats Company Profile (Get Rating)
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
