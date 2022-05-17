Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.33.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.65. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile (Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.