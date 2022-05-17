ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to $96.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MANT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.32. 28,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,854. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $94.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.74.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $675.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International during the first quarter worth $125,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ManTech International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in ManTech International by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

