Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

MFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,442,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,316,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,912,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,913 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 505.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,177,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 25,986,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

